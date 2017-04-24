Lena Dunham plans to take feminist Lenny Letter on the road

In this April 22, 2017, file photo, producers Jenni Konner, left, and Lena Dunham attend a screening of "Tokyo Project" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Now that HBO's "Girls" has wrapped its six-year run, the women behind the series are focusing on their other female-centered project: turning their biweekly digital newsletter, Lenny, into a real-life experience.

