Lawmakers aim to change traffic ticke...

Lawmakers aim to change traffic ticket 'debt trap'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Thousands of Minnesota residents are caught in a bind every year, losing their driver's license because they can't afford to pay their traffic tickets. Minnesota Public Radio reports that now Zerwas and a bipartisan group of other state lawmakers want to help Minnesota residents struggling with unpaid tickets get a provisional license so they can drive to work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) 19 hr Ms Sassy 9
News Triple homicide: The latest 19 hr Blink 1
News Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ... Apr 5 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08) Mar 31 RibEye 34
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Mar 31 Tee 165
News Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08) Mar 29 9 years later 136
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC