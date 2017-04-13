Latest on triple killing

Wade McIntosh, right, and his daughters, 17-year-old Olivia and 19-year-old Maria, died early Friday in a shooting in a St. Paul apartment. The man police took into custody after a St. Paul shooting rampage that left four dead - including the suspected gunman - last week told officers he was in a car waiting when he heard gunfire erupt, court documents say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.