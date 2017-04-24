Immigration arrests increase in region compared to 2016
New data from the federal government shows immigration arrests in Minnesota and four surrounding states increased about 80 percent since President Donald Trump took office, compared to the same time in 2016. But, the number of arrests is in line with the level earlier in President Barack Obama's second term.
