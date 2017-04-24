House DFLers call for action on bonding bill

Minnesota House DFLers are ratcheting up the pressure on their GOP counterparts to take action on a borrowing bill for public works projects before the 2017 legislative session ends next month. Rep. Alice Hausman of St. Paul, the DFL lead on the House Capital Investment Committee, said Tuesday that the state will face higher costs and lose millions in federal matching funds if bonding falls through the cracks like it did last year.

