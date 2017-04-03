Homeless man rapes MN woman who gave him a place to stay Wednesday, April 5
MINNEAPOLIS A homeless man is accused of raping a St. Paul mother of three after she let him stay at her place last week because he had nowhere else to go. Luke Michael Johnson, of Billings, Montana, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Ramsey County show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ...
|11 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|RibEye
|34
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|Tee
|165
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|9 years later
|136
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC