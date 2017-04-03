Homeless man rapes MN woman who gave ...

Homeless man rapes MN woman who gave him a place to stay Wednesday, April 5

MINNEAPOLIS A homeless man is accused of raping a St. Paul mother of three after she let him stay at her place last week because he had nowhere else to go. Luke Michael Johnson, of Billings, Montana, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Ramsey County show.

