History Center exhibit opens April 8

A new exhibit, "WWI America," opens April 8 at the Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellogg Blvd. W, in St. Paul and continues through Sept. 4. The exhibit includes artifacts, stories of American soldiers at the front, a Red Cross ambulance, a popular culture display, and sections on suppression of anti-war dissent, women's suffrage and the great migration of African-Americans from the South to northern industrial cities.

