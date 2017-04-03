Frustrated residents clean up St. Pau...

Frustrated residents clean up St. Paul trash heap, dump it at City Hall

Volunteers, frustrated by a lack of government action, cleaned up dozens of bags of trash at 10th and Wacouta streets on the edge of downtown St. Paul. Since December, clothes, syringes and other waste - remnants of a homeless camp - sat at the corner on the edge of downtown.

