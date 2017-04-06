Family of teen missing from St. Paul for 24 years says goodbye
Chong Vang, left, and Koua Lee, the mother and brother of Hang Lee, who has been missing from St. Paul since 1993, photographed April 4, 2017. Scott Takushi / St. Paul Pioneer Press Hang Lee's family always waited for her to come home, but they also accepted the grim reality as the years passed after she disappeared in St. Paul when she was 17. She's been gone for 24 years now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ...
|Wed
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|RibEye
|34
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|Tee
|165
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|9 years later
|136
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC