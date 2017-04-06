Family of teen missing from St. Paul for 24 years says goodbye

Chong Vang, left, and Koua Lee, the mother and brother of Hang Lee, who has been missing from St. Paul since 1993, photographed April 4, 2017. Scott Takushi / St. Paul Pioneer Press Hang Lee's family always waited for her to come home, but they also accepted the grim reality as the years passed after she disappeared in St. Paul when she was 17. She's been gone for 24 years now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.