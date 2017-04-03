Facebook adds sensitive video of Syrian gas attacks
A video showing the horrific aftermath of the chemical attack that struck Syria earlier this week has spread quickly across social media, causing Facebook to activate its 'sensitive content' system to block the footage. The clip was uploaded to the social media site Tuesday, but Facebook swiftly censored the content, as it includes 'graphic images of events taking place in the real world'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ...
|Wed
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|RibEye
|34
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|Tee
|165
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|9 years later
|136
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC