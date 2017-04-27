Embezzled from Hamline
A supervisor in the accounts payable department at Hamline University stole more than $150,000 from the school by creating fake vendor accounts and cashing checks issued by the university into her personal bank account, charges say. Teresa Ann Garin, 51, was charged with three counts of theft by swindle for her role in an elaborate financial scheme that played out between the summer of 2015 and this past winter, according to the criminal complaint filed against her Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|63
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Apr 14
|mmadani
|166
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC