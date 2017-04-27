Embezzled from Hamline

A supervisor in the accounts payable department at Hamline University stole more than $150,000 from the school by creating fake vendor accounts and cashing checks issued by the university into her personal bank account, charges say. Teresa Ann Garin, 51, was charged with three counts of theft by swindle for her role in an elaborate financial scheme that played out between the summer of 2015 and this past winter, according to the criminal complaint filed against her Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court.

