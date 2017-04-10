Downtown St. Paul River Promenade Draft Plan Out For Public Comment
April 11 --Near both the Robert Street bridge and Wabasha Street , vertical towers of stairs and elevators could rise a good 100 feet above the Mississippi River , connecting river visitors to a lengthy new promenade running parallel to Kellogg Boulevard . At least that's the vision.
