Downtown St. Paul River Promenade Dra...

Downtown St. Paul River Promenade Draft Plan Out For Public Comment

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Planning

April 11 --Near both the Robert Street bridge and Wabasha Street , vertical towers of stairs and elevators could rise a good 100 feet above the Mississippi River , connecting river visitors to a lengthy new promenade running parallel to Kellogg Boulevard . At least that's the vision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planning.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) 14 hr Ms Sassy 9
News Triple homicide: The latest 15 hr Blink 1
News Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ... Apr 5 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08) Mar 31 RibEye 34
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Mar 31 Tee 165
News Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08) Mar 29 9 years later 136
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC