Defense wants trial moved for officer...

Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot Castile

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

This Nov. 17, 2016 photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows Jeronimo Yanez. Attorneys for St. Anthony police officer Yanez argued in court Tuesday, April 4, 2017, that the officer cannot get a fair trial in Ramsey County, where Philando Castile was shot, because of pretrial publicity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08) Mar 31 RibEye 34
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Mar 31 Tee 165
News Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08) Mar 29 9 years later 136
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 24 fred 7
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
News Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ... Mar 10 okimar 29
News Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a... Mar 8 Captain Yesterday 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC