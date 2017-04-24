Def Leppard @ Xcel Energy Center [PICS]
This past weekend was a great time at the Xcel - as we welcomed Telsa, Poison and Def Leppard to St. Paul! On Friday my boyfriend Dustin and I got ready for some high energy hair-band rockin' at the Xcel Energy Center. The night started off with Tesla opening the doors, followed by Poison and of course the headliner Def Leppard ! To be honest, I am not a hair-band fan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|63
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Apr 14
|mmadani
|166
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC