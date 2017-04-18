Dayton wants to strip Historical Society of preservation role
Historical painter Edward Peterson moves his scissor lift so workers can move a table down the hallway at the capital rotunda's east side Wednesday. Months after the Minnesota Historical Society took a stand against Gov. Mark Dayton over Civil War art in his State Capitol reception room, the governor is backing a bill to strip the state's preservation agency from the historical society and move it under his control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|63
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Apr 14
|mmadani
|166
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC