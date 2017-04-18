Dayton wants to strip Historical Soci...

Dayton wants to strip Historical Society of preservation role

Read more: Star Tribune

Historical painter Edward Peterson moves his scissor lift so workers can move a table down the hallway at the capital rotunda's east side Wednesday. Months after the Minnesota Historical Society took a stand against Gov. Mark Dayton over Civil War art in his State Capitol reception room, the governor is backing a bill to strip the state's preservation agency from the historical society and move it under his control.

St. Paul, MN

