Campaign to draft Rep. Rick Nolan for governor hires campaign operative

The Coalition to Draft Rick Nolan for the 2018 governor's race has hired Emily Jensen, an operative for the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders and who recently ran the re-election campaign of DFL Chairman Ken Martin. The hiring of a seasoned operative is a signal that the Draft Nolan campaign -- comprising DFL elected officials and activists close to Nolan -- is laying the groundwork for a Nolan run.

