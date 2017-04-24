Audit Deems ICE Management on Immigra...

Audit Deems ICE Management on Immigration Cases Ineffective

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: KRGV

WESLACO A new report is casting doubts on Immigration and Customs Enforcement's ability to ramp up deportations of people in the country illegally. A Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General's report on deportation operations highlighted mismanagement and insufficient training issues .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08) Apr 28 Laura 17
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Apr 22 Go Blue Forever 63
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Apr 17 rashonda 4
News The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro... Apr 15 ardith 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Apr 14 mmadani 166
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr 13 FLgeezer 18
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 280,692,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC