Art museum to begin expansion in St. Paul
The Minnesota Museum of American Art in St. Paul is pushing ahead with an expansion project at the Pioneer-Endicott complex, regardless of whether the Legislature gives the effort long-hoped-for bonding money. To make this happen, the art museum has split the project into two parts, one that depends on state bonding and one that does not, according to documents at the city of St. Paul that surfaced last week .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|climbergirl3
|62
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Apr 14
|mmadani
|166
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC