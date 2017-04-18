Art museum to begin expansion in St. ...

Art museum to begin expansion in St. Paul

The Minnesota Museum of American Art in St. Paul is pushing ahead with an expansion project at the Pioneer-Endicott complex, regardless of whether the Legislature gives the effort long-hoped-for bonding money. To make this happen, the art museum has split the project into two parts, one that depends on state bonding and one that does not, according to documents at the city of St. Paul that surfaced last week .

