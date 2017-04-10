10 serious crimes that aired on Facebook
The recorded killing of an innocent man walking on a Cleveland street is the latest to be published to a public Facebook audience. On Easter Sunday, a man named Steve Stephens allegedly published to Facebook a video of what appears to be him approaching an innocent man walking along 93rd Street in the large Ohio city, then shooting and killing him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|rashonda
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Sun
|climbergirl3
|62
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Apr 14
|mmadani
|166
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC