1 Dead Following Monday Afternoon Shooting in St. Paul

One man has died following a Monday afternoon shooting near Fuller Avenue and St. Albans Street North in St. Paul, according to St. Paul police. The department said in a release Monday night officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after being called to that intersection about 2:30 p.m. following a report of shots fired.

