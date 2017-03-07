Woman who streamed Minnesota shooting...

Woman who streamed Minnesota shooting charged in assault

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Reynolds, 27, of West St. Paul, is charged with second- and third-degree assault for her alleged role in a hammer attack last week. Reynolds has since been charged in Ramsey County with two felony counts of assault, and her bail was set at $90,000, with her first court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Medications here Mar 4 dftty 1
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 3 Privileged Dayton 4
News 4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10) Feb 19 Dreco 36
Refugees crimes in our welcoming State. Feb 17 Matthew 1
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Feb 17 Matthew 3
News Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08) Feb 12 Abv 8
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC