Woman who streamed Minnesota shooting charged in assault
Reynolds, 27, of West St. Paul, is charged with second- and third-degree assault for her alleged role in a hammer attack last week. Reynolds has since been charged in Ramsey County with two felony counts of assault, and her bail was set at $90,000, with her first court appearance scheduled for Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|3
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|Feb 12
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC