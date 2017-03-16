Witness to police shooting death

Witness to police shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: TwinCities

The situation before Cordale Handy was fatally shot by St. Paul police officers was not a domestic violence incident, but his girlfriend trying to get a gun away from him for his own safety, a witness said Thursday. When police arrived early Wednesday, Handy's girlfriend and a friend of the couple pleaded with officers to understand that the gun was unloaded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Tue What Next Crockett 12
News Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ... Mar 10 okimar 29
News Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a... Mar 8 Captain Yesterday 1
Get Medications here Mar 4 dftty 1
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 3 Privileged Dayton 4
News 4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10) Feb 19 Dreco 36
Refugees crimes in our welcoming State. Feb 17 Matthew 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC