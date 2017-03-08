Where to park, where to eat for concerts at downtown St. Paul's Palace Theatre
Heading to the newly reopened Palace Theatre this weekend? You'll compete for parking spots and restaurant tables with hockey fans at Xcel Energy Center and operagoers at the Ordway. So here are some tips for visiting the remodeled theater, which opens with three shows this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|12 hr
|RoxLo
|28
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Wed
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC