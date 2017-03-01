What's Cooking: Classes for growing vegetables and preparing them

How does your vegetable garden grow? It's one of the many questions that Mississippi Market asks on the cusp of spring, with a variety of classes, including "What Kind of Garden Is Right for You?" a lecture on March 11 from 1-3 p.m. at 1500 W. 7th St., St. Paul and "Planning Your Vegetable Garden" lecture on March 25 from 1-2:30 p.m. at 740 E. 7th St., St. Paul . Then there is the taste of spring in "Spring Season Cooking" on March 22 from 6-8 p.m. at 1500 W. 7th St., St. Paul, and "Cooking With Co-op Basics: Pasta Primavera" on March 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 740 E. 7th St., St. Paul .

