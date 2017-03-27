What do you know about Real ID?
Minnesotans wanting to board a domestic flight would no longer be able to use their driver's license as ID starting next year - unless state lawmakers take action. So far, legislators have struggled to reach agreement on bills to bring Minnesota into compliance with the federal Real ID law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Del
|163
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|14 hr
|9 years later
|136
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC