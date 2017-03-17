West St. Paul eyes ousting homeowner ...

West St. Paul eyes ousting homeowner from her a nuisancea house for a year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

West St. Paul officials say this Logan Avenue rambler has racked up 157 police calls since late 2015, when homeowner Leann Broadbent and her family moved in. Nick Ferraro / Pioneer Press Since Leann Broadbent and her family moved into 210 Logan Ave. five years ago, police have been called to their house 157 times on complaints of barking and unleashed dogs, suspicious vehicles and noise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) 3 hr Disturbing Mayo News 5
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
News Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ... Mar 10 okimar 29
News Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a... Mar 8 Captain Yesterday 1
Get Medications here Mar 4 dftty 1
News 4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10) Feb 19 Dreco 36
Refugees crimes in our welcoming State. Feb 17 Matthew 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,642,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC