Undocumented immigrants in the U.S. contribute billions in taxes, report finds
In this file photo, participants in the "Day Without Immigrants," hold the Mexican flag, while Mexica Yolotl, a traditional Aztec group of Mexico-Americans dancers and drummers from the Twin Cities perform near the Minnesota State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Undocumented residents in the United States pay an estimated $11.74 billion annually in state and local taxes, an amount that would increase significantly if these immigrants were given a pathway to citizenship, according to a new report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
