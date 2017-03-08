Trudy Wastweet Named COO Of Midwest D...

Trudy Wastweet Named COO Of Midwest Dairy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Agri Marketing

TRUDY WASTWEET NAMED COO OF MIDWEST DAIRY Mar. 10, 2017 Source: Midwest Dairy Association news release Midwest Dairy Association, a nonprofit organization which manages dairy farmer checkoff funds in a 10-state region, has named Trudy Wastweet as chief operating officer, a new leadership position. Currently serving as the director of congressional relations for the American Farm Bureau Federation in Washington, D.C., she will begin with Midwest Dairy on March 27, reporting directly to CEO Lucas Lentsch, and will be based in the organization's St. Paul, Minnesota, corporate office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ... 9 hr RoxLo 28
News Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a... Wed Captain Yesterday 1
Get Medications here Mar 4 dftty 1
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 3 Privileged Dayton 4
News 4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10) Feb 19 Dreco 36
Refugees crimes in our welcoming State. Feb 17 Matthew 1
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Feb 17 Matthew 3
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC