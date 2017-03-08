Trudy Wastweet Named COO Of Midwest Dairy
TRUDY WASTWEET NAMED COO OF MIDWEST DAIRY Mar. 10, 2017 Source: Midwest Dairy Association news release Midwest Dairy Association, a nonprofit organization which manages dairy farmer checkoff funds in a 10-state region, has named Trudy Wastweet as chief operating officer, a new leadership position. Currently serving as the director of congressional relations for the American Farm Bureau Federation in Washington, D.C., she will begin with Midwest Dairy on March 27, reporting directly to CEO Lucas Lentsch, and will be based in the organization's St. Paul, Minnesota, corporate office.
