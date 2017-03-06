Tim Kaine's son forcefully arrested at Trump rally at Minnesota Capitol1 hour ago

Tim Kaine's son forcefully arrested a...

Tim Kaine's son forcefully arrested at Trump rally at Minnesota Capitol

The youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate, was one of six people arrested Saturday after counter-protesters disrupted a rally in support of President Donald Trump at the Minnesota State Capitol.

