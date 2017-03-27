This week's 27 best concerts: March 29 - Apr. 4

Son Volt First Avenue, Wednesday 3.29 In recent years, Jay Farrar has zeroed in on the roots of Son Volt's rough-and-tumble sound: pure Bakersfield country on 2013's Honky Tonk, gritty blues on the new Notes of Blue. Pedal steel and snarly electric guitar conspire with Farrar's dry, serrated voice to etch brooding lyrics that fit Trumpocalyptic times on "Promise the World" and "Back Against the Wall," and the searing electric mayhem of "Static" launches a journey into the blues' heart of darkness.

