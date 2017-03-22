The week's 27 best concerts: March 22-28
OG Maco Cabooze, Wednesday 3.22 OG Maco's most popular song by far, "U Guessed It," is one of those tracks its creator comes to loathe for the deceptive impression it can give casual listeners. The piano-tapping, shout-rap viral hit from 2014 presented Maco as an heir to peak-era Waka Flocka Flame or even Mystikal, but the Atlantan knew its aggro energy was almost anti-lyrical, and he became intent on proving his legit musical skills afterward.
