The Twin Cities
The Twin cities of Saint Paul and Minneapolis are not identical twins. The cities are more like very close fraternal twins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Paul Real Estate Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC