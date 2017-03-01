The best time to put you home on the ...

The best time to put you home on the market

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: St. Paul Real Estate Blog

The Zillow group did a study and concluded that the best time to put your Saint Paul home on the market is on a Friday between May 16th and May 31st. This year that will be Friday the 19th or Friday the 26th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Paul Real Estate Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Medications here 20 hr dftty 1
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Fri Privileged Dayton 4
News 4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10) Feb 19 Dreco 36
Refugees crimes in our welcoming State. Feb 17 Matthew 1
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Feb 17 Matthew 3
News Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08) Feb 12 Abv 8
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,329,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC