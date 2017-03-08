TaskEasy Expands Into Convenience Stores, Quick Service Restaurants
TaskEasy, Inc. , the leading nationwide, on-demand exterior maintenance provider, reports significant success introducing their proprietary platform to the convenience store and quick service restaurant markets. TaskEasy will create new avenues of business and meet with existing partners at upcoming national and regional industry events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|26
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Wed
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC