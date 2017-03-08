TaskEasy Expands Into Convenience Sto...

TaskEasy Expands Into Convenience Stores, Quick Service Restaurants

TaskEasy, Inc. , the leading nationwide, on-demand exterior maintenance provider, reports significant success introducing their proprietary platform to the convenience store and quick service restaurant markets. TaskEasy will create new avenues of business and meet with existing partners at upcoming national and regional industry events.

