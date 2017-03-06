Sustainable: Organizations warming to...

Sustainable: Organizations warming to geothermal energy

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

Karges-Faulconbridge Inc. drilled 12 geothermal bore wells next to its parking lot, then restored the field to a native prairie area. The Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies last year celebrated the opening of a 66,777-square-foot addition that included a geothermal exchange system for heating and cooling office space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Medications here Mar 4 dftty 1
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 3 Privileged Dayton 4
News 4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10) Feb 19 Dreco 36
Refugees crimes in our welcoming State. Feb 17 Matthew 1
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Feb 17 Matthew 3
News Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08) Feb 12 Abv 8
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC