Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rallies around US
From Colorado's state Capitol to Trump Tower in New York and the Washington Monument, groups of hundreds of people rallied for President Trump Saturday, waving "Deplorables for Trump," signs and even carrying a life-size cutout of the president. The March 4 Trump demonstrations were planned around the country, and supporters clashed with generally smaller groups of counter protesters.
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Medications here
|Sat
|dftty
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Fri
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|3
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|Feb 12
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
