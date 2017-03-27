String Cheese Incident Returning With New Album And Tour [News]

The String Cheese Incident have announced that they will be releasing their new single "My One and Only," on April 3rd to radio ahead of the launch of their new album and spring and summer tour dates. The String Cheese Incident have announced that they will be releasing their new single "My One and Only," on April 3rd to radio ahead of the launch of their new album and spring and summer tour dates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.