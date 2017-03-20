St. Paul: Wrong-way driver strikes vehicle head-on, 3 injured on I-94

A wrong-way driver, who the Minnesota State Patrol suspects was drinking, struck another vehicle head-on early Monday on Interstate 94 in St. Paul, seriously injuring himself and two others. Elias Flores Tulio, 23, was driving a Mercury Cougar the wrong way on eastbound I-94 when he hit a Dodge Caravan in the area of White Bear Avenue about 2:45 a.m., according to the State Patrol.

