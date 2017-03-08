St. Paul police officer cleared in fatal shooting during east side drug raid
The Ramsey County Attorney's office has cleared a St. Paul police officer involved in the shooting death last May of a man at an east side home, determining that the use of force was justified. Officer Joshua Raichert shot and killed Eugene "Geno" Smith , 29, May 26 after several officers entered a home in the 2100 block of Minnehaha Avenue E. as part of an active drug and firearms investigation.
