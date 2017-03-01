St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman hires city spokesman with campaign experience
Ben Petok, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota, is taking the top communications job at the city of St. Paul. The East Coast native worked and volunteered on city and federal campaigns in New York and Maryland before moving to Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
