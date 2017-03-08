St. Paul man sentenced for attack on victim celebrating 40th birthday
A St. Paul man was sentenced Friday to 21 years in prison for fatally attacking a man on his 40th birthday. Ronald D. Smaller, 25, was convicted in January of two counts of second-degree murder without intent for attacking Eduardo Alberto Figueroa at Freddy's Tiki Hut in Maplewood in 2014.
