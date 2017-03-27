St. Paul is stronger, thanks to bold vision

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman gave his final state of the city address at the Steamfitters Pipefitters Local 455Wednesday March 29, 2017 in St. Paul, MN. St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman gave his swan song state of the city address on Wednesday, touching on most of the major themes of his nearly 12 years in office - from basics such as public safety to grander plans for the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.