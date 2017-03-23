St. Paul asks residents to rate the glow of different LED streetlights
The difference in the color temperature of the streetlight bulbs is apparent on Laurel Avenue past North Griggs Street in St. Paul in June 2016. It was a beautiful summer night, the type Gary Hornseth would usually spend on his front porch, relaxing and talking to neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|Shame On Gov Dayton
|6
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC