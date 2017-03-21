Sparx Opens New Office to Service North America
Sparx Systems, developer of the award winning UML modeling and lifecycle platform Enterprise Architect, has launched a new service delivery initiative to support their North American customers. Sparx Services North America offers access to quality support for new and existing customers providing sales, training and consulting services from a single regional point of contact.
