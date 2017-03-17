Soda-sipping armed robber holds up St. Paul gas station. Can you help police ID him?
Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a St. Paul restaurant and gas station at gunpoint earlier this month. Surveillance video, released by police Friday in an attempt to identify the suspect, showed him go to the counter at Lucky's Gulf station at 306 E. Larpenteur Ave. at about 12:50 a.m. March 4 to buy a Pepsi.
