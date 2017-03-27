Six poets are finalists for the Lindquist & Vennum prize
The six finalists for this year's Lindquist & Vennum Prize for Poetry were chosen from more than 200 submissions. The annual award, established in 2011, is open to poets in Minnesota, Iowa, North and South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
