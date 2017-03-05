She live-streamed Philando Castilea s...

She live-streamed Philando Castilea s death. Now shea s accused of attacking someone with a hammer.

The world learned Diamond Reynolds's name from 10 minutes of Facebook Live video, on which she calmly narrated the aftermath of Philando Castile's fatal shooting by police in Falcon Heights, Minn., after a traffic stop. If Castile was for a moment the face of America's debate about policing and race , Reynolds was the voice: "The police just shot my boyfriend."

