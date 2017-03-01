Sesquicentennial farm applications due April 39 min ago
The Minnesota Farm Bureau's Sesquicentennial Farm program will honor Minnesota families who have owned their farms for at least 150 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
