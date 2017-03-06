Sen. Tim Kaine's youngest son arreste...

Sen. Tim Kaine's youngest son arrested during anti-Trump protest

Sen. Tim Kaine's youngest son, Linwood "Woody" Michael Kaine, 24, and four other people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree rioting during a counter protest against a pro-Donald Trump rally in St. Paul, MN, the Pioneer Press reports . Kaine was one of six people arrested after about 50 protesters clashed with 400 Trump supporters at Saturday's "March 4 Trump" in the Minnesota state capital.

