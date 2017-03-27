Robber failed with Subway cashier, he...

Robber failed with Subway cashier, held up customers instead, charges say

When a St. Paul Subway employee refused to empty the cash register for a man with a handgun, the robber allegedly turned the gun on customers. Leslee Marquis Sheppard aimed the black semiautomatic at a father at the sandwich shop with his teenage children and demanded his wallet, according to charges filed in Ramsey County District Court.

